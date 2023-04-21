Logo
Russia's Yandex buys Uber's stake in taxi JV for $703 million
Russia's Yandex buys Uber's stake in taxi JV for $703 million

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian technology giant Yandex is on display at the company's headquarters in Moscow, Russia December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

21 Apr 2023 09:26PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2023 10:41PM)
:Russian tech giant Yandex said on Friday it had bought Uber's stake in their joint taxi venture for $702.5 million, becoming the sole owner of the Yandex.Taxi business and bringing Uber's involvement in Russia to a close.

"As a result of the deal, Yandex will become the sole owner of the group, which includes a taxi ordering service, carsharing and scooter rental," Yandex said in a statement.

Uber in 2021 divested its stake in a foodtech and delivery joint venture with Yandex. The companies joined forces in Russia in 2017 to combine their ride-sharing businesses in Russia and neighbouring countries.

As part of that $1 billion deal, Uber reduced its stake in a separate ride-hailing joint venture to 29 per cent, with Yandex taking out a $2 billion call option to buy out the rest.

Corporate exits from Russia now require approval from a government commission, in light of capital outflows and unprecedented sanctions against Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

Yandex said the deal had received regulatory approval. Measures introduced in late December stipulate that asset sales are permitted provided a 50 per cent discount is given to the buyer following an independent valuation.

Yandex did not mention any discount. Uber could not immediately be reached for comment.

Source: Reuters

