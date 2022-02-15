Russia's Yandex eyes $6.5 billion annual revenue in 2022, profits slip

MOSCOW : Russian internet giant Yandex on Tuesday reported a 55per cent drop in adjusted net profit last year, but said it expects total group revenues to continue their upward trajectory this year to 490 billion-500 billion roubles ($6.50 billion-$6.63 billion).

Yandex's adjusted net income stood at 8 billion roubles in 2021, down 55per cent on a like-for-like basis including its Yandex.Market e-commerce venture.

The company said annual profit was hit by investments in high-growth segments of the business, such as e-commerce and media services.

Yandex's core advertising business, which accounted for 47per cent of total revenue in the fourth quarter, took a hit during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but surging interest in online transactions allowed its other businesses to flourish.

The group expects its total e-commerce gross merchandise volume (GMV) to double in 2022, while GMV in its taxi segment, which includes ride-hailing and car-sharing, should reach 700 billion-720 billion roubles in 2022.

Total revenues were 54per cent higher in the fourth quarter and rose by the same amount over the full year to 356.2 billion roubles, above company guidance of 340 billion-350 billion roubles.

Revenues in the taxi segment rose 93per cent in the final quarter to 42.9 billion roubles. Search and portal revenues were up 31per cent in the same period, during which time the company's search market share in Russia averaged 60.2per cent, Yandex said.

It expects growth of 15-18per cent in 2022.

Yandex's results were strong, said BCS Global Markets, mainly on solid results in search and ride-hailing. "Key questions remain in e-commerce losses," BCS said.

Yandex.Market registered a full-year loss of 40.5 billion roubles in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Yandex shares were up 7.5per cent as of 1219 GMT on the Moscow Exchange, outperforming the wider market, which was up around 3.1per cent.

($1 = 75.4250 roubles)

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Jan Harvey)