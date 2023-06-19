Logo
Business

Russia's Yandex fined for refusing to share user information with security services
Business

Russia's Yandex fined for refusing to share user information with security services

Russia's Yandex fined for refusing to share user information with security services

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian technology giant Yandex is on display at the company's headquarters in Moscow, Russia December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

19 Jun 2023 06:20AM
A Moscow court fined Nasdaq-listed Yandex 2 million roubles ($24,242) for repeatedly refusing to provide the Federal Security Service, or FSB, with information about its users, Russia's state TASS news agency reported early on Monday.

Since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the search engine Yandex, while not itself under sanctions, has struggled to balance domestic pressure with the interests of its Western investors, and is now divesting its main revenue-generating businesses inside Russia and developing four newer units internationally.

($1 = 82.5000 roubles)

Source: Reuters

