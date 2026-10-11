Logo
Logo

Business

Russia's Yandex says data centre in Vladimir area shut down after drone attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Russia's Yandex says data centre in Vladimir area shut down after drone attack

Russia's Yandex says data centre in Vladimir area shut down after drone attack

Smoke billows from Yandex's Sasovo hub, one of the company's five large data centres, after a fire following a drone strike forced the suspension of operations at the site, which hosts tens of thousands of servers, Sasovo, Russia, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video on Otober 8, 2026. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS

11 Oct 2026 03:38PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Oct 11 : Russian technology and AI company Yandex said on Sunday that its infrastructure had been damaged in a drone attack, resulting in the complete shutdown of its data centre in the Vladimir region.

No one was injured in the attack, but some of Yandex's services are currently unavailable to users, the company said.

This is the third major data ​centre to have been taken out of action in the last few days.

On Friday, Yandex, which is heavily involved in Russia's AI development and is sometimes called "Russia's Google", said its data centre in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow had been struck by Ukrainian drones and partly put out of action.

A day earlier, a Ukrainian attack shut down Yandex's data hub in Sasovo, southeast of Moscow, where two of the three supercomputers used to develop the company's AI ​model are housed.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement