Russia's Yandex says nearly 3% of cloud customer data lost after attacks

MOSCOW, Nov 10 : Russian technology giant Yandex has restored 97.16 per cent of customer data in its Yandex Cloud service after drone attacks hit its infrastructure in October, while the rest is permanently lost, the company said on Tuesday.

"The remaining 2.84 per cent cannot be recovered due to critical damage to equipment and the absence of backups on the platform by customers," the company said in its statement.

Three Yandex data centres were damaged in Ukrainian drone strikes in early October, causing disruptions to infrastructure and services, primarily Yandex Cloud.

The company previously said that supercomputers located in two of the data centres were not damaged and had been moved to other locations.

Yandex said it will in future enable backup by default to save as much data as possible in the event of any future disruptions.

"Engineers continue to distribute Yandex Cloud computing resources across new independent locations in different regions of the Russian Federation. The number of locations will continue to increase," the company said.

(Reporting Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Susan Fenton)