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Russia's Yandex says unclear whether data centre can be restored after drone strike
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Russia's Yandex says unclear whether data centre can be restored after drone strike

Russia's Yandex says unclear whether data centre can be restored after drone strike
Smoke billows from Yandex's Sasovo hub, one of the company's five large data centres, after a fire following a drone strike forced the suspension of operations at the site, which hosts tens of thousands of servers, Sasovo, Russia, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video on October 8, 2026. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS
Russia's Yandex says unclear whether data centre can be restored after drone strike
People walk near the headquarters of Yandex, Russia's leading AI and technology company, in Moscow, Russia, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russia's Yandex says unclear whether data centre can be restored after drone strike
People walk near the headquarters of Yandex, Russia's leading AI and technology company, in Moscow, Russia, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
09 Oct 2026 12:22AM
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MOSCOW, Oct 8 : Russian technology and AI company Yandex said on Thursday it could not yet determine whether equipment at a data centre hit by a Ukrainian drone attack could be restored.

Yandex said earlier that the attack on its Sasovo hub, one of its five large data centres, caused a fire and forced it to suspend operations at the site, which hosts tens of thousands of servers.

"The scale of the damage to the infrastructure is still being assessed," Yandex said in a statement. "For the moment, we cannot confirm whether it is possible to restore the data centre equipment in Sasovo."

The company earlier said some of its services were unavailable and specialist teams were at the site assessing the damage.

Two of Yandex's three supercomputers, used to develop its AI model, are housed at the Sasovo data centre. Yandex has not said whether they were damaged.

Source: Reuters
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