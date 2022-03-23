Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ryan Cohen picks up 100,000 GameStop shares, stock jumps
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ryan Cohen picks up 100,000 GameStop shares, stock jumps

Ryan Cohen picks up 100,000 GameStop shares, stock jumps

FILE PHOTO: A GameStop is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

23 Mar 2022 07:24AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 07:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Billionaire Ryan Cohen's investment company bought 100,000 shares of GameStop Corp, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, sending the videogame retailer's shares 16per cent higher in extended trading.

The purchase takes Cohen's stake in the company marginally higher to 11.9per cent, with the total number of share owned at 9.1 million.

Shares of GameStop closed up 30.7per cent at $123.14, registering their biggest one-day percentage gain since March 25 last year, with trading volumes soaring and likely squeezing bearish investors who sold the stock short.

There was no clear reason for the rally during normal trading hours, according to analysts.

Cohen, who co-founded online pet products retailer Chewy and is GameStop's chairman, earlier this month said he now owns nearly 10per cent of Bed Bath & Beyond and wants the home goods retailer to explore alternatives including a full sale of the company.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us