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Ryanair signs five-year Google Cloud deal, expands use of AI in airline operations
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Ryanair signs five-year Google Cloud deal, expands use of AI in airline operations

Ryanair signs five-year Google Cloud deal, expands use of AI in airline operations

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair plane on a tarmac of Makedonia airport in Thessaloniki, Greece, May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis/File Photo

12 Aug 2026 07:02AM (Updated: 12 Aug 2026 07:08AM)
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LONDON, Aug 12 : Ryanair said on Wednesday it would deploy Google's Gemini AI tools and DeepMind models across its operations under a new five-year cloud partnership, using the technology to help manage crew scheduling and make operational decisions.

Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, said it would roll out Alphabet's Google Workspace and Google Cloud services to 35,000 employees across its network, supporting its efforts towards a goal of carrying 300 million passengers annually by 2034.

"To support this growth, we need to ensure we have excellent infrastructure resilience, and our new dual-cloud strategy provides this, alongside technology partners that match our speed and relentless focus on efficiency," Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said.

Ryanair's deal with Google Cloud adds to its existing use of Amazon Web Services as part of a strategy to reduce the risk of technology outages.

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The Irish airline said it would use Gemini Enterprise to develop custom AI agents to automate some decisions, improve crew scheduling and reduce disruption.

The carrier said it would also use Google DeepMind models, including AlphaEvolve and WeatherNext, to support fleet operations and maintenance scheduling. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"This agreement demonstrates how deploying generative AI at scale... can help industry leaders scale securely, reduce operational costs, and redefine the travel experience," said Maureen Costello, Google Cloud's ​vice president for the United Kingdom, Ireland and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The aviation industry has been expanding its use of AI in customer service, operations and maintenance, according to studies by aviation technology provider SITA and airline trade body IATA, as airlines seek to improve efficiency and reliability.

Source: Reuters
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