Ryder System to add 4,000 electric vans to its fleet

Logistics and transportation company Ryder System Inc said on Monday it plans to add 4,000 electric vans to its lease and rental fleet through 2025, with some vehicles to be available as early as this summer.

The electric vans will comprise General Motor Co's BrightDrop Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 vans. The company said the first 200 vehicles will be ordered this year.

The move comes as the trucking industry is expected to face tougher greenhouse emissions regulations this year.

"Electrifying lease and rental vehicles can have a significant impact on transportation-related emissions," Steve Hornyak, chief commercial officer for BrightDrop said.

Ryder plans to deploy model year 2023 Zevo 600 electric vans in its rental fleet in California, Dallas-Fort Worth, and New York City later this year.