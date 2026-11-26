S&P Global Ratings placed Nvidia's credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade on Wednesday (Nov 25), saying the departure and subsequent reinstatement of its CEO had exposed weaknesses in the chipmaker's management and board oversight.

"We believe the long tenure of certain board members may have compromised their independence. The company's corporate governance practices may also not have kept pace with Nvidia's rapid growth and its role as a critical global technology enabler," the ratings agency said.

The move comes amid a turbulent period for Nvidia's leadership. The company's board reinstated CEO Jensen Huang earlier this week, days after he resigned following revelations of extramarital affairs with his direct reports as well as a Chinese businesswoman alleged by US intelligence to be Beijing's spy.

Critics and lawmakers slammed the reinstatement, questioning the independence of the board, whose newly elected chair had told investors last week Nvidia would not rehire Huang as CEO because his personal behaviour was inconsistent with the company's code of conduct.

Reinstating Huang on Monday, Nvidia omitted any mention of his affairs, saying instead the move was "based on US government input", even as an independent board committee continued its investigation into reports involving him and a suspected foreign intelligence effort.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the US Justice Department did not conduct a formal investigation into Huang before US President Donald Trump pushed for his return as CEO, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Instead, it concluded that there was no evidence he had broken any laws based on ongoing investigations into two Nvidia clients, Super Micro and Megaspeed International, which are suspected of smuggling advanced microchips to China. That determination is subject to change as the probes continue.