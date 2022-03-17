S Korea to act against excessive FX moves, dollar liquidity instability

SEOUL : South Korea's Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Thursday the authorities will strengthen efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market should currency movements be excessive.

The country will also extend loosened restrictions on currency forward positions for banks to at least the second quarter in case of dollar liquidity instability, Hong said.

South Korea will also decide by this month whether to extend loosened foreign exchange liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for banks, the minister said.

