S Korea to allow operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from Nov. 22
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

20 Nov 2021 07:19PM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 07:27PM)
SEOUL :South Korea's transport ministry said on Friday it will allow the operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft starting Nov. 22 after two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia led to the plane's grounding in March 2019.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement that it had decided to allow the resumption of the 737 MAX's operations after monitoring safety and flight data from other countries' 737 MAX aircraft since late 2020.

Other Asia-Pacific countries - including Singapore, Malaysia, India, Japan, Australia and Fiji - have already approved https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/china-satisfied-with-boeing-737-max-changes-seeks-industry-feedback-document-2021-11-14 the return of the 737 MAX.

The ministry will continue strengthening safety inspections for 737 MAX aircraft, such as providing guidance to improve airworthiness and thoroughly checking pilot education and training, it said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

