S Korea April 1-10 exports rise 3.0per cent y/y, imports up 12.8per cent - customs data
S Korea April 1-10 exports rise 3.0per cent y/y, imports up 12.8per cent - customs data

FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon, South Korea, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

11 Apr 2022 08:11AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 08:11AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of April rose 3per cent from the same period a year earlier, while imports during the period jumped 12.8per cent, bringing the trade balance to a $3.52 billion deficit.

For the period, exports of semiconductors and petroleum products increased 14.2per cent and 97.0per cent, respectively.

By destination, overall exports to China fell 3.4per cent during the period, while those to the United States expanded 4.0per cent.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

