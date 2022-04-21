Logo
Business

S Korea April 1-20 exports rise 16.9% y/y, trade deficit at $5.2 billion
FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon, South Korea, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

21 Apr 2022 08:23AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 08:23AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of April rose 16.9 per cent year-on-year, while imports jumped 25.5 per cent, bringing the trade balance to a $5.2 billion deficit, customs agency data showed on Thursday.

By product, exports of key items such as semiconductors and petroleum products expanded 22.9 per cent and 82.0 per cent, respectively, while those of cars and wireless devices shrank 1.0 per cent and 10.7 per cent each.

By destination, shipments to China, the United States and the European Union increased 1.8 per cent, 29.1 per cent, 12.3 per cent, respectively.

Exports grew 16.9 per cent on average per working day.

Full month data will be available on May 1.

Source: Reuters

