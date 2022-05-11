S Korea April unemployment rate stays at historical low for 3rd month

SEOUL : South Korea's unemployment rate remained at a historical low for a third month in April, while the number of people employed increased for a 14th straight month, the government data showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April stood at 2.7 per cent, unchanged from the previous two months and the lowest since the data release began in 1999.

The country added 865,000 jobs over a year ago, after adding 831,000 jobs in March, extending gains to a 14th straight month.