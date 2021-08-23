S Korea Aug 1-20 exports surge 40.9per cent y/y -customs agency

SEOUL : South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of August surged 40.9per cent year-on-year, customs agency data showed on Monday, while imports soared 52.1per cent, resulting in a provisional trade deficit of US$3.51 billion.

Breakdown of the data showed outbound shipments of semiconductors, petroleum products and cars jumped 39.8per cent, 55.3per cent and 37.0per cent, respectively.

Data also showed exports to China, the United States and European Union rose 37.3per cent, 50.1per cent and 42.7per cent each.

