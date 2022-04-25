S Korea central bank chief says policy to depend on current data

SEOUL : South Korea's new central bank chief said on Monday the country's future monetary policy would be largely dependent on data flows, although inflation was a bigger concern for now than economic growth.

Rhee Chang-yong, inaugurated last week as governor of the Bank of Korea, also told reporters the won's recent pace of weakening was not so much faster than that of comparable currencies.

"It is difficult to say whether interest rate hikes will continue in May and July as policy decisions will be based on how economic data comes in," Rhee said during his first meeting with reporters since inauguration.