S Korea central bank official sees 25 bp rate moves as appropriate
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2016. Picture taken on March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

09 Jun 2022 11:19AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 11:19AM)
SEOUL : A senior South Korean central bank official said on Thursday changing the policy interest rate by 25 basis points at a time appeared to be appropriate for now, playing down chances of a big-step rate hike to contain inflation.

"The door remains open for a big-step (raise), but I think it's still appropriate to do it (the rate change) by 25 basis points for now," Park Jong-seok, a deputy governor of the Bank of Korea, told reporters.

Commenting on the central bank's warning in a report about the weaker won's impact on inflation, Park said the central bank was watching the market closely but added it was not operating monetary policy only to affect the foreign exchange rate.

Source: Reuters

