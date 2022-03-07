Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S Korea to cut transactions with Russia's central bank -foreign ministry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S Korea to cut transactions with Russia's central bank -foreign ministry

S Korea to cut transactions with Russia's central bank -foreign ministry

FILE PHOTO: An exterior view shows Russia's Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

07 Mar 2022 11:15AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 11:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL :South Korea on Monday toughened its financial sanctions against Russia by banning transactions with Russia's central bank, joining further global efforts to isolate Russia over its invasion into Ukraine.

South Korea's foreign ministry said it has decided to immobilise any assets held by the Russian central bank in the won and to sever transactions with Russia's central bank, following similar moves by the United States and the European Union.

The new penalties on Russia follows Seoul's March 1 decision to ban transactions with seven major Russian banks and their affiliates, including Sberbank.

South Korea's finance ministry will release details including the scope of further sanctions later on Monday, which "will be in line with U.S. financial sanctions," a finance ministry official said.

Details of any Russian central bank assets held in won cannot be disclosed without the holder's consent, the official said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us