S Korea Dec inflation at 3.7per cent, 2021 rate at decade high of 2.5per cent

SEOUL :South Korea's annual inflation this year outpaced the central bank's current forecasts and soared to a decade-high, proving to policymakers prices are becoming harder to tame and boosting the case for more interest rate hikes in 2021.

The average consumer inflation rate for the whole year surged to 2.5per cent, the fastest since 2011 and up from 0.5per cent in 2020, government data showed on Friday.

That beats the Bank of Korea's 2.3per cent projection made in November.

December consumer prices jumped 3.7per cent from a year earlier, slightly slowing from a decade-high of a 3.8per cent rise in November and beating a 3.6per cent gain tipped in a Reuters survey.

Rebounding services spending and persistent supply disruptions are underpinning inflationary pressure in Asia's fourth-largest economy and fanning views that the BOK could raise interest rates at its next policy meeting on Jan. 14.

On Nov. 25, the BOK raised interest rates for the second time since the pandemic began to 1.00per cent and revised up it's inflation outlook as concerns about rising household debt and consumer prices grew.

An index measuring service costs increased 2.6per cent from a year earlier in December after a 2.4per cent gain a month earlier, while fresh food prices jumped 6.7per cent following a 5.6per cent increase in November.

