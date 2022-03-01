Logo
S Korea exports grew 20.6per cent in Feb, beating forecasts
FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon, South Korea, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

01 Mar 2022 08:32AM (Updated: 01 Mar 2022 08:32AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's exports grew for a 16th straight month in February and at a faster pace than expected, with the trade balance in goods swinging back to the positive territory.

Exports in February expanded 20.6per cent from a year earlier to $53.91 billion, trade ministry data showed on Tuesday, beating a forecast for 18.2per cent growth in a Reuters' poll and faster than the 15.2per cent in January.

A breakdown by items showed exports of semiconductors jumped 24per cent year-on-year, while those for petrochemicals, oil and steel products also surged 24.7per cent, 66.2per cent and 40.1per cent, respectively.

By destination, exports to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, gained 16per cent, and those to the United States and European Union rose 20.9per cent and 8.6per cent, respectively.

Imports, meanwhile, jumped 25.1per cent in February to $53.07 billion, with those of crude oil, gas and coal totalling $12.5 billion. That brought the trade balance to a $0.84 billion profit, after recording a record $4.83 billion deficit in January.

South Korean financial markets are closed on Tuesday due to public holiday.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

