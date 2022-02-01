S Korea exports grow in January but trade deficit hits record high

SEOUL : South Korea's exports grew in January for a 15th straight month, but the trade deficit in goods widened to a record high due to a sharp surge in energy demand.

Exports in January expanded 15.2per cent from a year earlier to $553.2 billion, trade ministry data showed on Tuesday, although the rate was softer than an 18.3per cent rise in December and the slowest since February 2021. A Reuters' poll of 10 economists had expected 15.5per cent growth.

A breakdown by items showed exports of semiconductors jumped 24.2per cent year-on-year, while those of petrochemicals, oil and steel products also surged 40per cent, 88.4per cent and 50.1per cent, respectively.

By destination, exports to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, gained 13.1per cent, and those to the United States and European Union rose 1.6per cent and 13.3per cent.

Imports, meanwhile, jumped 35.5per cent in January to $60.21 billion, with those of crude oil, gas and coal totalling $15.95 billion.

That brought the trade deficit to a record high of $4.89 billion.

South Korean financial markets will be closed until Thursday due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Richard Pullin)