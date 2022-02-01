S Korea exports grow at slowest in 11 months, trade deficit hits record

SEOUL :South Korea's exports grew at their slowest rate in nearly a year in January, while a sharp rise in energy demand and prices pushed the country's trade deficit to a record high.

Exports in January expanded 15.2per cent from a year earlier to $55.32 billion, trade ministry data showed on Tuesday, rising for a 15th consecutive month on solid demand for chips and petrochemicals.

However, the rate was down from an 18.3per cent rise in December and the slowest since February 2021. A Reuters' poll of 10 economists had expected 15.5per cent growth.

January's growth was led by a 24.2per cent jump in semiconductor sales, South Korea's biggest export by value, while outbound shipments of petrochemicals, oil and steel products surged 40per cent, 88.4per cent and 50.1per cent, respectively.

By destination, exports to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, gained 13.1per cent, and those to the United States and European Union rose 1.6per cent and 13.3per cent.

Imports, meanwhile, jumped 35.5per cent in January to $60.21 billion, taking the trade deficit to a record $4.89 billion.

"The growth in imports outpacing that of exports due to a surge in the cost of imported crude oil, gas and coal is the main reason behind January's deficit," the trade ministry said.

Imports of crude oil, gas and coal cost $15.95 billion in January, more than double $6.89 billion a year ago.

"Given the risk factors such as a recent surge in raw material prices and supply chain instability due to geopolitical nerves, the trade condition this year is not favourable to our exports," Minister Moon Sung-wook said.

The ministry plans to roll out active support measures for exporters to bring the trade balance back into the black, he said.

South Korean financial markets will be closed until Thursday due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Richard Pullin)