S Korea exports jump at fastest pace in 3 months, beat forecast

SEOUL : South Korean exports grew at their fastest pace in three months in November and marked a ninth straight month of double-digit expansion, as post-pandemic recoveries in major trading partners pushed up demand for Korean chips and petrochemical products.

Exports in November soared 32.1per cent from a year earlier, the sharpest since August and largely beating the 27.7per cent growth seen in a Reuters poll.

Total exports stood at US$60.44 billion in November, the largest monthly figure of all time.

"Wednesday's export data looks pretty good. We'll need to get breakdown data but based on Nov. 1-20 data, vessel exports surged considerably and semiconductors also sustained solid exports," said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at Hi Investment & Securities.

"The development of the Omicron variant and related lockdown measures and supply chain disruptions are the variables to exports, but for now, it looks like the recovery momentum will continue in December and throughout 2022."

Data from last week showed overseas sales of semiconductors, petroleum products and vessels surged 32.5per cent, 113.6per cent and 252.2per cent, respectively.

South Korea has yet reported a Omicron case but Moderna's chief cast doubt on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the variant, spooking financial markets and heightening worries about further supply chain disruption.

Wednesday's data also showed imports surged 43.6per cent year-on-year, also beating the forecast of 40.5per cent expansion and standing at US$57.36 billion. That brought the trade surplus to US$3.09 billion.

