S Korea exports to rise for 16th month in Feb; CPI seen up 3.5per cent - Reuters poll

SEOUL : South Korea's exports likely increased for a 16th month in February, and at a faster pace, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, though Russia's invasion of Ukraine may further disrupt the global supply chain and add more cost pressures.

Outbound shipments in February were expected to increase by 18.2per cent from a year earlier, according to the median forecast of 11 economists, while imports were expected to rise 25.2per cent.

"We expect a solid growth in sales of key exporting items, including semiconductors, but with a continued rise in oil prices, the trade balance will remain in the negative territory," said Park Sung-woo, an analyst at DB Financial Investment.

The economy reported a $4.83 billion trade deficit in January, as imports increased by 35.3per cent, outpacing a 15.2per cent rise in exports.

Economies around the world have suffered from a global chip supply shortage and other production bottlenecks because of the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine conflict is seen limited for now, but it could pose further risks in longer term, with the chip industry taking a hit.

The full-month trade data will be published on Tuesday at 9 a.m. (0000 GMT).

In the same Reuters poll, economists projected the consumer price index in February would rise 3.5per cent from a year earlier, slower than in January but not far from a decade-high 3.8per cent rise in November.

That would mark the fifth month of inflation above 3per cent.

The Bank of Korea sharply upgraded its inflation forecast for 2022 to 3.1per cent from 2per cent and signalled the bank may need a quicker pace of tightening should price pressures build further because of the Ukraine crisis.

On Thursday however, the bank kept the base rate steady at 1.25per cent to gauge the impact of its back-to-back hikes before raising again.

Friday's poll also showed eight economists gave median estimates of a 0.6per cent decrease in industrial output in January from December.

