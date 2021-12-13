Logo
S Korea fin min says country is willing to join CPTPP
13 Dec 2021 09:49AM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 09:48AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's finance minister on Monday said the country will begin preparations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trading bloc.

"South Korea will initiate relevant procedures based on discussions with various stakeholders to push for the membership at the CPTPP," Hong Nam-ki said at a policy meeting in Seoul.

CPTPP is a free trade agreement that links Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru and Singapore.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

