S Korea fin min says government may normalize banks' currency forward positions
FILE PHOTO: An employee walks at an empty park near a financial district amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Seoul, South Korea, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

30 Dec 2021 07:39AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 07:40AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's finance minister on Thursday said the government may lower the cap on currency forward positions for banks as markets have stabilized from the coronavirus shock waves that began early last year.

Speaking at a policy meeting, Hong Nam-ki also said requirements on short-term dollar holdings for banks may also be adjusted depending on the market situation.

In May 2020, the cap on the foreign currency positions that local banks can hold were raised to 50per cent from 40per cent to encourage financial institutions to supply more dollars as the coronavirus pandemic sent shock waves through financial markets.

For foreign banks, the same ceiling was raised to 250per cent from 200per cent.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

