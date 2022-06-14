Logo
S Korea Finance Minister affirms pledge to keep markets stable
14 Jun 2022 01:14PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 01:14PM)
SEOUL : South Korea's finance minister affirmed on Tuesday his pledge to keep the financial markets stable while the ministry said he held a meeting with the central bank chief to discuss the current market situation.

Minister Choo Kyung-ho convened an unscheduled internal meeting of senior officials and told them to "keep the instability on the foreign exchange and other financial markets from increasing," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said separately Choo visited the Bank of Korea and held a meeting with Governor Rhee Chang-yong to discuss the market situation, adding that details would not be disclosed.

Source: Reuters

