Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S Korea imports no Iran crude oil for July -customs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S Korea imports no Iran crude oil for July -customs

14 Aug 2021 11:04PM (Updated: 14 Aug 2021 11:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL, Aug 15 : S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for July and a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Sunday.

The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 10.7 million tonnes of crude last month against 11.6 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.

Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea's oil imports.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us