Business

S Korea imports no Iran crude oil for November -customs
S Korea imports no Iran crude oil for November -customs

14 Dec 2022 11:03PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 11:03PM)
SEOUL, Dec 15 : S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for November and a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Thursday.

The world's fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 11.1 million tonnes of crude last month against 10.8 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.

Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea's oil imports.

Source: Reuters

