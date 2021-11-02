S Korea inflation hits near decade-high, raising rate hike bets

SEOUL :South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a near 10-year peak in October on higher costs of oil products, housing rentals and outdoor dining, putting pressure on policymakers ahead of the last monetary policy meeting of the year.

The consumer price index (CPI) jumped 3.2per cent from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Wednesday, the fastest growth since January 2012 and up from a 2.6per cent rise in September.

That matched a 3.2per cent increase tipped by analysts in a Reuters survey and remained above the central bank's 2per cent target for a seventh straight month.

The breakdown of data showed the cost of petroleum surged 27.3per cent, while that of housing rentals rose 1.8per cent on year. Costs of outdoor dining increased 3.2per cent, while other services including accommodation also rose 2.3per cent.

That puts the Bank of Korea's (BOK) monetary policy board under pressure to raise the base rate further at the Nov. 25 meeting, following its first rate hike in almost three years in August.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol last month flagged further tightening could come as soon as November to curb rising inflation and household debt.

The BOK currently sees inflation standing at 2.1per cent for the whole of 2021 and 1.5per cent for 2022, but the revision of forecasts will be announced at the November meet.

Wednesday's data also showed core CPI rose 2.4per cent year-on-year, the fastest growth since December 2015 and up from 1.5per cent in September.

Month-on-month inflation rose 0.1per cent, slowing from September's 0.5per cent rise but in line with forecasts.

New rules aimed at moving South Koreans toward "living with COVID-19" came into effect on Monday and are expected to boost consumer spending, with curfews on restaurants and cafes being lifted and all remaining curbs to be scrapped by February except for mask-wearing.

The government also decided to temporarily cut domestic tax on key oil products by 20per cent, which is expected to help consumers save up to 2.5 trillion won (US$2.12 billion) over a six-month period.

(US$1 = 1,176.6400 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sam Holmes)