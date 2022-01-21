Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S Korea Jan 1-20 exports jump 22.0per cent y/y - customs agency
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S Korea Jan 1-20 exports jump 22.0per cent y/y - customs agency

S Korea Jan 1-20 exports jump 22.0per cent y/y - customs agency

FILE PHOTO: A truck carrying a shipping container travels past cranes at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

21 Jan 2022 08:31AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 08:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of January soared 22.0per cent from a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Friday, while imports surged 38.4per cent, resulting in a provisional trade deficit of $5.63 billion.

Breakdown of the data showed outbound shipments of semiconductors, cars and petroleum products jumped 29.5per cent, 22.8per cent and 84.0per cent, respectively.

By destination, exports to China, the United States and European Union, during the period, rose 18.8per cent, 28.0per cent and 15.8per cent respectively.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us