S Korea Jan 1-20 exports jump 22.0per cent y/y - customs agency

SEOUL : South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of January soared 22.0per cent from a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Friday, while imports surged 38.4per cent, resulting in a provisional trade deficit of $5.63 billion.

Breakdown of the data showed outbound shipments of semiconductors, cars and petroleum products jumped 29.5per cent, 22.8per cent and 84.0per cent, respectively.

By destination, exports to China, the United States and European Union, during the period, rose 18.8per cent, 28.0per cent and 15.8per cent respectively.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)