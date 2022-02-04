S Korea Jan inflation at 3.6per cent, beats forecasts

SEOUL : South Korea's consumer inflation hovered near a decade high in January and remained above the central bank's 2per cent target for a 10th straight month, as surging food and energy prices pushed prices higher.

The consumer price index (CPI) for January rose 3.6per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, beating a 3.3per cent gain seen in a Reuters survey.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel costs, jumped 2.6per cent from a year earlier, the fastest since December 2015.

