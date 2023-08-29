Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S Korea LG Energy Solution aims to raise about $1 billion in green bonds - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S Korea LG Energy Solution aims to raise about $1 billion in green bonds - sources

S Korea LG Energy Solution aims to raise about $1 billion in green bonds - sources

FILE PHOTO: Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and LG Energy Solution logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Aug 2023 09:28AM (Updated: 29 Aug 2023 11:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sydney :South Korea's LG Energy Solution is aiming to raise about $1 billion in two green bonds, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

LG Energy Solution did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The company has mandated investment banks to work on a potential dollar-denominated green bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and the Korea Development Bank are working on the transaction.

"A final decision on specifics including whether to issue corporate bonds is set to be made after closely examining the market situation with the five joint lead managers," an LG Energy Solution official said in an earlier statement to Reuters.

The term sheet said the bonds could be issued in three and five-year tenors but did not outline the size of the deal if a transaction does go ahead.

Investor meetings on the deal will begin on Wednesday, according to the term sheet.

LG Chem, LG Energy Solution's parent company, raised $2 billion in five and seven-year exchangeable bonds in July. Those bonds will be exchangeable into LG Energy Solution common shares.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.