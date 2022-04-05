Logo
S Korea March inflation accelerates to 4.1per cent, fastest since Dec 2011
FILE PHOTO: The skyline of central Seoul is seen during a foggy day in Seoul March 4, 2015. Picture taken on March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

05 Apr 2022 07:02AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 07:02AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to more than a decade-high in March and remained above the central bank's 2per cent target for a 12th straight month, fuelled by rising energy and commodity prices due to the Ukraine crisis.

The consumer price index (CPI) for March rose 4.1per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, the fastest increase since December 2011 and outpacing a 3.8per cent rise tipped in a Reuters poll.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also jumped 2.9per cent from a year earlier, rising at the same rate seen in February, the fastest since June 2009.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

