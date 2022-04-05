S Korea March inflation accelerates to 4.1per cent, fastest since Dec 2011

SEOUL : South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to more than a decade-high in March and remained above the central bank's 2per cent target for a 12th straight month, fuelled by rising energy and commodity prices due to the Ukraine crisis.

The consumer price index (CPI) for March rose 4.1per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, the fastest increase since December 2011 and outpacing a 3.8per cent rise tipped in a Reuters poll.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also jumped 2.9per cent from a year earlier, rising at the same rate seen in February, the fastest since June 2009.

