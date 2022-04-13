Logo
S Korea March unemployment rate near historical low
FILE PHOTO: University students walk during a job fair in Seoul, South Korea, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

13 Apr 2022 07:15AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 07:30AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's unemployment rate stood near a historical low in March, while the number of people employed rose for a thirteenth straight month.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March was unchanged at 2.7per cent from a previous month, the lowest since the data release began in 1999, Statistics Korea data showed on Wednesday.

The country added 831,000 jobs compared with March a year ago, after 1,037,000 jobs were added in February, extending gains to a thirteenth straight month.

(This story corrects second paragraph to say data release began in 1999, not 1996)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

