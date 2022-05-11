S Korea May 1-10 exports jump 28.7% y/y, trade deficit at $3.72 billion

SEOUL : South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of May jumped 28.7 per cent from the same period a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Wednesday.

The country's imports grew at a faster pace of 34.7 per cent, bringing the trade balance to a $3.72 billion deficit for the period.

Exports of semiconductors expanded 10.8 per cent and petroleum products surged 256.3 per cent.

Shipments to China expanded 9.6 per cent, while those to the United States and European Union increased 30.1 per cent and 27.1 per cent, respectively.

Exports grew 8.9 per cent on average per working day.