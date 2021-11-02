Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S Korea Oct inflation accelerates to near decade-high
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S Korea Oct inflation accelerates to near decade-high

S Korea Oct inflation accelerates to near decade-high

FILE PHOTO: Women look at their moblie phones in the Hongdae area of Seoul, South Korea, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

02 Nov 2021 07:14AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 07:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a near 10-year peak in October and remained above the central bank's 2per cent target for a seventh straight month, as prices of oil products, fresh foods and housing rentals continued to rise.

October consumer prices jumped 3.2per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, the fastest growth since January 2012 and up from a 2.6per cent rise in September.

That matched a 3.2per cent increase tipped by analysts in a Reuters survey.

Month-on-month inflation rose 0.1per cent, slowing from September's 0.5per cent rise but in line with forecasts.

Core inflation rose 2.4per cent year-on-year, the fastest growth since December 2015 and up from September's 1.5per cent rise.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us