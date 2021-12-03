Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S Korea parliament approves record 607.7 trln won budget for 2022
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S Korea parliament approves record 607.7 trln won budget for 2022

S Korea parliament approves record 607.7 trln won budget for 2022

FILE PHOTO: An employee walks at an empty park near a financial district amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Seoul, South Korea, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

03 Dec 2021 08:49AM (Updated: 03 Dec 2021 08:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's parliament on Friday approved increasing next year's budget by a net 3.3 trillion won to 607.7 trillion won (US$516.42 billion), to support a swifter economic recovery and help those hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

That would be an 8.9per cent increase from this year's budget that excludes two emergency supplementary budgets, the finance ministry said.

The parliamentary approval comes about three months after the initial proposal of 604.4 trillion won in late August and is expected to bring the ratio of government debt to gross domestic product to a record 50.0per cent in 2022.

(US$1 = 1,176.7500 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us