S Korea parliament approves record 607.7 trln won budget for 2022

SEOUL : South Korea's parliament on Friday approved increasing next year's budget by a net 3.3 trillion won to 607.7 trillion won (US$516.42 billion), to support a swifter economic recovery and help those hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

That would be an 8.9per cent increase from this year's budget that excludes two emergency supplementary budgets, the finance ministry said.

The parliamentary approval comes about three months after the initial proposal of 604.4 trillion won in late August and is expected to bring the ratio of government debt to gross domestic product to a record 50.0per cent in 2022.

(US$1 = 1,176.7500 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)