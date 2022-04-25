Logo
S Korea Posco Holdings logs record Q1 profit on steel demand
FILE PHOTO: The logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

25 Apr 2022 12:43PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 01:00PM)
SEOUL :South Korea's POSCO Holdings reported on Monday a better-than-expected 44 per cent surge in first-quarter operating profit as higher revenue from rising steel demand in the opening months of 2022 outpaced stiff raw material costs.

Global steel demand is projected to grow 2.7 per cent this year, higher than a 2.2 per cent estimate from October, but the forecast is subject to uncertainties amid record global inflation and the war in Ukraine, the World Steel Association said this month.

POSCO, the holding company of South Korea's largest steelmaker said consolidated operating profit, including earnings from POSCO International and POSCO Chemical, rose to a record 2.3 trillion won ($1.84 billion) in the January-March quarter from 1.6 trillion won a year earlier.

Analysts expected 1.72 trillion won in operating profit, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue rose 33 per cent to 21.3 trillion won.

($1 = 1,248.6400 won)

Source: Reuters

