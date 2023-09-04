Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S Korea to provide exporters $137 billion of policy financing until yr-end
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S Korea to provide exporters $137 billion of policy financing until yr-end

S Korea to provide exporters $137 billion of policy financing until yr-end

FILE PHOTO: South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho speaks during an interview with Reuters in Incheon, South Korea, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

04 Sep 2023 07:26AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea will provide up to 181 trillion won ($137 billion) of cheap loans to exporters until the end of this year and waive visa processing fees for Chinese tourists to spur exports and tourism, its finance ministry said on Monday.

The government aims to increase the number of Chinese tourists to 1.5 million a month from the current one million by expediting waiving visa fees and coordinating tourist events with retailers.

"In September, the trade balance is likely to remain in surplus while the declines in exports will further ease, and exports are likely to swing to growth during the fourth quarter," finance minister Choo Kyung-ho told policymakers at a meeting on Monday.

Analysts at ING forecast we third-quarter economic growth will decelerate to 0.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted from 0.6 per cent in the second quarter, with domestic demand slowing further.

($1 = 1,317.5500 won)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.