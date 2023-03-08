Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S Korea regulator fines two firms for naked shorts under stricter law
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S Korea regulator fines two firms for naked shorts under stricter law

S Korea regulator fines two firms for naked shorts under stricter law

FILE PHOTO: The Songdo International Business District in Incheon, west of Seoul, is seen in this aerial photo, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

08 Mar 2023 06:31PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2023 06:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's financial regulator fined two firms for naked short selling in the local stock market, for the first time under the new law of heavier penalties.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said that the firms were each fined 2.18 billion won and 3.87 billion won for their illegal trading in 2021, in a statement released on Wednesday. 

They were the first cases fined under the revised Capital Markets Act that came in effect in April 2021 and raised fines to maximum five times of illegal profits from 100 million won, according to the FSC.

Naked short selling of stocks - in which an investor short sells shares without first borrowing them or determining they can be borrowed - is banned by the Capital Markets Act in South Korea.

The Commission did not name the firms in the statement. 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.