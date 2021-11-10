S Korea reports some relief to acute urea shortage but seen as temporary fix

SEOUL: South Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday (Nov 10) it had secured enough urea, used in diesel vehicles and factories to cut emissions, from China to cover demand for three months amid an acute shortage threatening to halt transport and industries.

But until Beijing relaxes a customs control that effectively halted exports of urea to boost domestic supply, the shortage in South Korea, which nearly entirely relies on China for supply, is bound to persist, experts and industry sources said.

A previously contracted supply of 18,700 tonnes of urea will proceed through customs having completed required inspection by Chinese authorities, the South Korean foreign ministry said.

It said it will continue to work China through diplomatic channels to ensure stable supply.

The sudden acute shortage of urea at gas stations has seen diesel vehicle drivers panic officials say the inventory of urea for factories is low. Approximately two million diesel vehicles, mostly cargo trucks, are required by government to use the additive, according to industry experts.

South Korea has scrambled to secure supply, this week flying a military oil tanker to Australia and diversifying the sourcing to other countries, but industry officials say the measures remain a temporary fix at best.