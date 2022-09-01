S Korea revised Q2 GDP rises 0.7% q/q, in line with earlier estimate

SEOUL : South Korea's economy grew in the second quarter by a seasonally adjusted 0.7 per cent from the previous quarter, revised central bank data showed on Thursday, matching the advance estimate released earlier.

That was slightly faster than a 0.6 per cent growth in the first quarter but slower than 1.3 per cent in the last quarter of 2021, according to the Bank of Korea data.

By expenditure, private consumption advanced 2.9 per cent, while construction and facilities investment grew 0.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. Exports shrank 3.1 per cent.

The country's gross domestic product expanded by 2.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis, also unchanged from the earlier estimate.