Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S Korea says central bank may buy more govt bonds to calm bond markets
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S Korea says central bank may buy more govt bonds to calm bond markets

S Korea says central bank may buy more govt bonds to calm bond markets

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

11 Feb 2022 09:47AM (Updated: 11 Feb 2022 10:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's central bank and finance ministry said on Friday they agreed the Bank of Korea will need to buy more government bonds if needed to stabilise the local bond market.

The Bank of Korea, the finance ministry and regulators held a meeting on Friday to discuss recent surge in government bond yields as well as consumer price pressures at a time when interest rates are set to rise further, a statement from the bank and the ministry showed.

The BOK said on Feb. 4 it will buy 2 trillion won ($1.67 billion) of government bonds.

($1 = 1,196.8700 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us