S Korea to seek inclusion into MSCI's developed markets index

SEOUL : South Korea's finance minister said the government will seek the country's inclusion into MSCI's developed markets index and that it will consult with the global index provider, a ministry statement on Tuesday showed.

"Given the South Korean economy's (international) status and such perception by foreign investors, the justification for the inclusion into the MSCI developed markets index is sufficient," Minister Hong Nam-ki told a investor round table in London on Monday.

