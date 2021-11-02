Logo
S Korea to seek inclusion into MSCI's developed markets index
FILE PHOTO: The MSCI logo is seen in this June 20, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

02 Nov 2021 10:24AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 10:21AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's finance minister said the government will seek the country's inclusion into MSCI's developed markets index and that it will consult with the global index provider, a ministry statement on Tuesday showed.

"Given the South Korean economy's (international) status and such perception by foreign investors, the justification for the inclusion into the MSCI developed markets index is sufficient," Minister Hong Nam-ki told a investor round table in London on Monday.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

