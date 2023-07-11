Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S Korea state-run banks to provide at least $1.5 billion liquidity support to credit union
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S Korea state-run banks to provide at least $1.5 billion liquidity support to credit union

11 Jul 2023 09:23AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's state-run banks are providing at least two trillion won ($1.54 billion) of liquidity support to a credit union hit by customers withdrawals through repurchase agreements, joining commercial banks also offering financing.

The Industrial Bank of Korea and the Korea Development Bank said on Tuesday they had signed agreements with MG Community Credit Cooperatives (MGCCC) for an amount of 1.5 trillion won and an amount between 0.5 to 2.0 trillion won, respectively.

South Korea's financial services regulator has asked major commercial banks to prepare around $4 billion in financing to support the credit union, Reuters reported on Monday.

($1 = 1,297.7400 won)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.