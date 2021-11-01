S Korean exports mark 8th straight month of double-digit growth

SEOUL : South Korean exports marked an eighth straight month of double-digit growth in October, propelled by post-lockdown recoveries in major markets, which pushed up demand for Korean chips and petrochemical products.

Exports surged 24.0per cent in October from a year earlier, faster than the 16.7per cent growth from September but missing the 27.0per cent growth seen in a Reuters poll.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is widely considered a bellwether for global trade as it is the first to release export data among major trading economies.

Imports jumped at a faster 37.8per cent on-year, also accelerating from a 31.0per cent expansion in September.

The US$55.83 billion of exports logged in September was a record in terms of monthly shipments, but the pace of growth will slow in the coming months with the post-lockdown recovery now past its peak, said Park Chong-hoon, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank of Korea.

"Exports growth will slow to between 10per cent and 20per cent in the coming months, as the base effect fades," Park said. "Having said that, demand for South Korean products will remain strong as we see in shipment volume."

By destination, exports to all nine major trade partners including China, the United States and Europe, increased for a seventh month in a row, a statement from the trade ministry showed.

