Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S Korean house prices fall in April for 11th straight month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S Korean house prices fall in April for 11th straight month

S Korean house prices fall in April for 11th straight month

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows a residential area in Seoul, South Korea, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

15 May 2023 01:47PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korean house prices weakened for an 11th consecutive month in April - its longest streak of declines in 11 years - but the pace of falls continued to slow, data showed on Monday.

The nationwide house price index fell 0.47 per cent in April from the previous month, according to data from the Korea Real Estate Board.

That compares with a 0.78 per cent drop in March and marks the fourth straight month that the pace of decline has slowed, a sign that aggressive interest rate hikes and cooling economic growth are having an impact.

The data showed the house price index fell by a combined 8.53 per cent during the 11-month period, the worst since 2003 when the board began to release the data.

Still, the current cycle of decline was partly due a price correction following a non-stop rally over 32 months until May 2022, the data showed.

The government has responded to weakness in the property market by easing financial regulations for home buyers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.