S Korean online grocery service Kurly applies for preliminary IPO approval
28 Mar 2022 03:21PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 03:21PM)
SEOUL : South Korea's Kurly Inc, which operates online grocery service Market Kurly, applied for a preliminary approval for an initial public offering (IPO), the Korea Exchange said on Monday.

Kurly, which launched its service in 2015, received pre-IPO funding of about 250 billion won ($204 million) from private equity firm Anchor Equity in December 2021 which valued the company at about 4 trilion won, a Kurly spokesman said.

($1 = 1,227.6000 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

